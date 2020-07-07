With 249 appearances spread across ten seasons dur- ing his time with Chelsea, only three Nigerian players who are now inactive – Shola Ameobi, Kanu, Yakubu – have made more appearances than Mikel in the English top-flight.

The 2013 Africa Cup of Nations winner is free to discuss with other clubs after mutually terminating his contract with Turkish side Trabzonspor four months ago. The likes of West Brom, Sport Club Internacional and Botafogo have been credited with an interest in Mikel. The 33-year-old’s final decision will be depend on whether the team in question is in the Premier League next season.