English Premier League side, West Ham United have told the representatives of Nigerian forward, Paul Onuachu that they won’t be arm twisted into paying over the odds for the 26-year-old.

Genk are holding firm in their valuation of the Nigerian who scored 35 goals last season as they are insisting on a fee that could potentially rise to €30m, although they will settle for €25m under with special clause.

West Ham held talks with his agent and communicated the amount they will be willing to pay for the lanky forward and it’s in excess of €15m, €10m less than what Genk will likely settle for but they believe it’s true valuation of the player.

Preliminary talks have taken place and both parties are yet to reach a compromise and that has led West Ham threatening to switch to other targets if a deal can’t be reached by the first week of next month.

