West Ham is weighing up a move for Queens Park Rangers playmaker, Eberechi Eze, according to reports.

West London Sport said the Hammers had indicated the club is interested in signing the former Super Eagles invitee in the summer transfer window.

West Ham boss, David Moyes and his assistant, Alan Irvine ran the rule over the England U-21 international on Saturday, as Queens Park Rangers claimed a 4-3 win over Millwall in the Championship.

And Eze didn’t disappoint the onlookers, scoring his 13th goal of the season in the 62nd minute to give the Hoops a 3-1 lead.

Crystal Palace had made enquiries over the availability of the attacking midfielder, while Tottenham Hotspur is also among his admirers in the Premier League.

Eze is under contract with QPR until the end of the 2020-2021 season, though the club has the option to extend his stay by a year.