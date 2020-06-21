Former Chelsea starlet Daniel Jinadu says playing for Nigeria at the 2019 FIFA U17 World Cup has helped his career.

Jinadu, who was the Golden Eaglets first choice goalkeeper during the tournament in Brazil, admitted that he learnt some valuable lessons training with the Nigeria squad, different from the training methods at his English Premier League club, West Ham.

“My experience in the World Cup with Nigeria in Brazil was very, very good. I learnt a lot from the experience playing in front of large crowds,” Jinadu said in an interview with Bunmi Blair.

“The training style of Nigeria helped me in a different way because it’s different from what I’m used to, it made me stronger and more physically capable to be able to cope with the demands of the game.

“It was a very good experience in the Nigerian culture, stepping on that pitch and playing in front of all those fans and all the Nigerians supporting us from back home, I really felt the love and being able to represent my country of birth was really, really a big thing which I was so honoured to do.”