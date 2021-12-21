By Bianca Iboma-Emefu

The chief executive officer of Westerfield College, Lagos, Mr. Michael Dosunmu, has set agenda to protect children in the school environment, just as he called for the full implementation of child rights protection in schools across the nation.

Dosunmu said school, after the home, should be a safe haven for students because parents send their children to school and they expect them to return educated and unscathed and unharmed. He made this call during the inauguration of a new campus in Lagos to enhance academic excellence.

“For 11 years, Westerfield College is aimed at offering qualitative education and it has become a training ground for the university experience as it exposes students to the conditions and learning experience that you would encounter in the university. Westerfield bridges the educational gap between secondary school and the university with their course-based approach to learning.

“The project started in Yaba, so commissioning a new campus represent growth for us. We have been able to place 2,000 students between Westerfield and foreign universities. It was one pace for us to start out but, for quality, we keep improving with state-of-the-art facilities.

“A lot is required to train kids and we all do a tiny bit to ensure that the kids we raise are ambassadors that are worthy to emulate. My greatest achievement is seeing this children graduating to become captains of industry,who are doing well in their various fields.”

Dosunmu added that the school environment exposes them to the right people and broadens their horizon. He also described it as a fun place where there are certain advantages the sixth-form college gives students as undergraduates in a foreign university.

“Many parents and guardians worry about the best international study pathway for their wards and often their anxieties go beyond how to process admission or the right university to apply to. They are also worry about the life of their children abroad and how they would fare in a new country as a young foreign student adding this are the challenges the institution have been able to solve.

“No child should worry about their safety while in school. Part from having top notch educational facilities,they should equally prioritize child protection law just like the UK where a care giver is profile. This is to seek people’s opinion and closely examine ways to better protect our nation’s students and schools against child bullying or potential violence associated with the school environment.’’

He urged government to invest on education in order to attract investors, stating ‘’when we have the right facilities,there would be investors who will equally partner with dreams and visions like this. We help them navigate their idea into positive endeavours.’’

The event attracted dignitaries such as the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osibajo, who was represented by Dapo Akinlosu, Oniru of Iruland, The Alapini of Lagos, Chief Gbolahun Odehinde and Prof. Pat Utomi, who gave the keynote address at the ceremony.