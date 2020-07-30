Former national team coach of Nigeria, Clemens Westerhof, has taken his former assistant, Bonfrere Jo to court over match-fixing allegations leveled against him.

Westerhoff decided to pursue a judgment in court after Bonfrere accused of selling the 1994 FIFA World Cup round of 16 matches to Italy for $100,000.

The former Zimbabwe coach who is furious with his former assistant wants his name cleared of any allegations and the proceedings before the court in Arnhem.

Westerhof denied the allegations and wants Bonfrere to retract his statement and issue public apology.

However, the judge will rule within two weeks according to Netherlands publications, NOS.