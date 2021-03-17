From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

SABMiller Plc has stormed Nkwo Nnewi market in Anambra State with one of its products, Hero Larger beer in its documentary premier to promote the culture of trade apprenticeship generally called Igba Boy in the Nnewi industrial community.

The event attracted big time traders from all automobile markets including motor and motorcycle spare parts dealers along with their apprentices who were the center of focus in the documentary that featured a popular comedian, Mr Nkem Owoh known as Osuofia as the anchor person.

Marketing Manager of the company, Margret Igabali told the traders that the aim of the documentary was to promote and appreciate the culture of enterprenuership found among the Nnewi business community.

“This event is to talk about the legacy of the South East in enterprenuership that promotes roles development and economic empowerment. We are happy to tell the story of legacy in own way, to inspire the people. Nnewi is very special to us. This is one big hub with a lot of successful people because of the automobile business here. And we are glad to share your story.

” Hero is a member of the international breweries family. We are here to say thank you to Nnewi business community. We appreciate the apprenticeship system of the people which has created huge opportunities in the entire populace, ” she said.

The artiste on ground at the event, Owoh alias Osuofia focused on the importance of trade apprenticeship for the Igbo which he said had brought many success stories.

According to Osuofia, market hustling called Igba Oso Afia in Igbo parlance had provided huge advantages to many youths who could not instantly raise capital to start their own businesses. He said that had offered such youths the opportunity to learn the intricacies in trading activities which they applied when they became Independent.

He also described the idea of gaining many years of experience by some youths under a master who had already been established as a way of trading tutelage as a system to be encouraged not only in Nnewi but in other parts of Igbo land. He noted that the system had produced many successful business men in Igbo land and should not be dropped.

He lamented what he called devastation the Western Civilization had done to the people’s culture especially the Igbo in diverse ways and insisted that it was high time the Western Civilization was halted from overshadowing the indigenous culture of the people.

One of the big names mentioned in the documentary as one of those that had produced many successful business men who passed through their tutelage was the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Innoson Group of Companies, Chief Innocent Chukwuma.