The Western Delta University, Oghara, Delta State, on Thursday signed a far-reaching Memorandum of Understanding ( MoU) with Wema Bank Plc, to introduce the institution to the Electronic Bills Payment ( eBillsPay ) and WebPay platforms to enable students and other residents of the university community to receive payment and other transactions through the platform.

The bank also agreed to provide a School Portal Solutions through their technical partner (Upperlink) to the university.

The MoU it was learnt, would bring the WDU and the bank in a close relationship that would see the bank aiding the university, especially it’s Finance and Business departments in several areas.

The MoU was signed at a short ceremony in the office of the Vice Chancellor of Western Delta University , Professor (Mrs) Cecilia Otete Okobia, by the Vice Chancellor herself; Dr. Henry Oghoator, Dean, College of Social and Management Sciences, who also doubled as Chairman of the implementation committee for the speedy and successful completion of the agreement process and the officials of Wema Bank led by Mr Damola Bolodeoku, Head, E- Business and Payments, Wema Bank; Mr Bryan Igbinedion, Regional Legal Officer and Mr Edah Emmanuel, Regional Head, South South of Wema Bank Plc.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after signing the MoU, Prof. (Mrs) Otete Okobia, explained that the strategic partnership with Wema Bank would bring boost and transparency to the institution’s financial management, create easy opportunity for students and other human population in the university community to pay their bills and other transactions.

She also said, the university would benefit from the bank in the area of provisions of infrastructure like installations of ATM machines, introduction of multipurpose payment cards, e-library, e-exams and records processing devices, e-payments, and even buses for the transportation of students and staff to and fro the university.

The MoU marks another milestone in the life of WDU as it seeks to build up a wide network with various corporate financial, ICT, mass media, and industrial leaders to help give WDU students a head start in their industrial training and in the labour market. Prof Otete said that the MoU with Wema Bank was just of the several developments, especially infrastructural, being put in place as WDU prepares to welcome students back for another academic year. For instance, a brand-new 500-room hostel is awaiting the students’ return.