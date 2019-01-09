Western Digital Corporation, a global leader in data technology, has expanded its portfolio of data storage devices in Nigeria.

The expansion will allow consumers to access a wide range of WD- and SanDisk-brand products while positioning Western Digital as a premier data technology firm for Nigerians.

As part of the expansion, Western Digital has introduced products that catered to mobile storage solutions, which include the iXpand flash drive, SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive m3.0, microSD and SD cards (SanDisk Extreme and SanDisk Extreme PRO); in addition to SanDisk external SSDs; WD internal SSDs, and a range of internal and external hard drives, while offering after-sales support for consumers across Nigeria.

Speaking on the expansion, Ghassan Azzi, Senior Sales Manager for Africa Western Digital said: “At Western Digital we offer high-performance, high-capacity and high-quality storage solutions to fit the increasingly digital lifestyles of consumers. More and more Nigerians are capturing moments and creating and sharing memories with their smartphones, high-resolution cameras, drones and action cams. We want everyone to know that Western Digital and its consumer brands have the right storage solutions for their needs.”

The iXpand flash drive is ideal for the iPhone or iPad that enables you to free up space, back up your camera roll and even watch videos straight from the drive.1 The iXpand flash drives are equipped with a Lightning connector and a USB 3.0 connector so users can move files between iPhone, iPad, and Mac or PC computers. Users can also set the iXpand mobile app to automatically back up their iPhone or iPad camera roll anytime the product is connected.

The SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive m3.0 is for Android devices and enables the movement of content from your OTG-enabled Android smart-phones to your computer.