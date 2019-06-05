Western Digital Corporation global data infrastructure leader, has reinforced its commitment to the Nigerian market with the introduction of a range of data storage solutions. The products are poised to expand Western Digital’s existing product portfolio in Nigeria and allow local consumers access a wide range of WD®- and SanDisk®-brand products.

The SanDisk Extreme™ microSDXC™ UHS-I card, the first 1TB card in the world; SanDisk Ultra Loop™ with capacities of 32GB, 64GB and 128GB; and the SanDisk® Ultra Trek™ USB 3.0 also available with capacities of 32GB, 64GB and 128GB are all now available and enhance overall drive capacity and performance for customers across Nigeria. Each product was specifically tailored to address capacity needs and provide convenient on-the-go, reliable storage solutions for customers.

Western Digital’s product line also includes the SanDisk mobile storage solutions portfolio, with storage devices such as the iXpand™ flash drive, SanDisk Ultra™ Dual Drive m3.0, microSD™ and SD™ cards (SanDisk Extreme™ and SanDisk Extreme PRO™). The portfolio also encompasses a wide variety of SanDisk external SSD and WD internal SSDs, including the new addition to the award-winning WD Blue™ solid state drive (SSD) portfolio, the WD Blue SN500 NVMe™ SSD. Moreover, and with such a diverse portfolio, Western Digital strives to deliver a complete experience to its Nigerian customers through its efficient aftersales services.

Speaking on the product portfolio expansion, Nigel Edwards, Vice President of Sales for EMEAI Western Digital said, “Western Digital creates environments for data to thrive; we help our customers capture, preserve, access and transform data. As a country with a significant percentage of digital savvy individuals, Nigeria is an important country for us. We aim to create value to consumers and stakeholders by providing innovative storage solutions. The introduction of an extended product portfolio is a step in the right direction – as we continue to provide improved performance and efficiency for our customers.