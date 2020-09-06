New Platform and First ArmorLock Encrypted NVMe SSD Redefine Professional Workflows

Underscoring its mission to enable the world to solve its biggest data challenges by building a data infrastructure with next-gen security, Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) today introduced the ArmorLock Security Platform.

A data encryption platform that rethinks how data security should be done, the ArmorLock Security Platform was created to help with the diverse security demands of data-centric and content-critical storage use cases in industries as varied as finance, government, healthcare, IT enterprise, legal, and media and entertainment. As data security concerns continue to rise in visibility, Western Digital plans to apply the platform across a range of storage solutions.

The first product to leverage this advanced technology, the new G-Technology™ ArmorLock™ encrypted NVMe™ SSD, is designed to deliver an easy-to-use, high-performance, high-grade security storage solution for creators in the media and entertainment industry. Facing the threat of hijacked media files and leaked films, studios, agencies, and especially investors are demanding a better way to protect critical content. While much of the industry’s focus has been on cloud security, data often remains vulnerable on the portable storage devices holding critical commercial content.

Unlike password-based encryption technologies that interrupt workflows and prevent fast availability to digital assets, the ArmorLock Security Platform delivers unmatched security that allows the content owner to control how data is accessed and by whom. The ArmorLock encrypted NVMe SSD delivers this technology with simplicity, reliability and speed while protecting mission-critical content.

“For our customers, data and digital assets are their essential competitive advantage, and encryption has become mandatory in order to protect these resources in many industries. We built the ArmorLock Security Platform with the belief that the world needs new, fundamental technologies to enable data privacy without hampering data availability while helping to protect against data breaches,” said Jim Welsh, senior vice president and general manager of Consumer Solutions Products, Western Digital. “By combining this new platform with our world-class NVMe SSD products, we are addressing the real pain points our customers face when trying to secure their creative workflows while also allowing them to capture, preserve and access their data at scale and at speed.”

Tom Mitchell, technical director, Mission Digital, said, “We have always gravitated toward G-Technology drives as they have used well-built components that have offered enhanced reliability and performance. With big studios and streaming services wanting to protect their assets, there has been a big move to using encrypted media, but in some cases, that comes with a performance hit. ArmorLock fills those needs perfectly; providing a drive that is fast, rugged, water-resistant, reliable and encrypted! It’s the drive the industry has been crying out for.”

New ArmorLock Platform Enables Next-Gen Security, Simply

The ArmorLock Security Platform demonstrates Western Digital’s commitment to providing data storage solutions that enable leading-edge, high-grade security products that everyone can easily use. A comprehensive set of technologies covers the ArmorLock product lifecycle from manufacturing to out-of-the-box setup, in-field updates, and configuration and key management that ties directly into hardware-backed modules and biometric protection on some of the latest smartphone and desktop platforms. Designed to help improve how people manage critical data, the ArmorLock platform eliminates the tradeoff between fast access to data and privacy by delivering both at the same time.

Building on its legacy of contributions to open source with RISC-V and OpenTitan, Western Digital also announced the open source release of Sweet B, the high-performance core cryptography library that underlies the ArmorLock Security Platform. Sweet B is designed to provide a new level of safety and assurance in open source elliptic curve cryptography and its GitHub repository includes documentation, a comprehensive test suite, and an independent third-party audit by the security research firm Trail of Bits.