At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020, Western Digital Corporation (WDC) showcased innovations in its extensive lineup of storage solutions built for every consumer use, including a demonstration of the world’s highest capacity, pocket-sized, portable SSD prototype featuring a SuperSpeed USB 20Gbps interface.

The company also released the 1TB SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe USB Type-C™ drive for smartphones and laptops.

Western Digital’s portfolio offers a range of storage solutions for everything from mobile to highly specialised performance drives. At CES 2020, Western Digital showed its consumer storage solutions from its G-Technology™, SanDisk®, WD® and Western Digital® brands.

Continuing its legacy of technology milestones, the company demonstrated the world’s highest capacity, pocket-sized SuperSpeed USB 20Gbps portable SSD. Inspired by consumers’ desire to capture rich content and keep it with them, Western Digital continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible with an 8TB SSD prototype. Combining its expertise in flash memory with skillful design, the company continues to be at the forefront of developing revolutionary solutions that keep up with and surpass today’s consumer needs. Western Digital will also showcase its extensive lineup of portable SSDs available today.

The SanDisk brand released its newest dual connector drive that works with the latest USB Type-C smartphones and laptops.

All-metal, high-capacity drive allows consumers to capture more photos and videos, and easily transfer content between USB Type-C smartphones, tablets and laptops and USB Type-A computers.

Designed to fit on a keychain, the drive offers massive space in a tiny form factor so consumers have extra storage for content whenever they need it. The new 1TB SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe USB Type-C is expected later this calendar quarter.