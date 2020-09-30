Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) today released two new SanDisk®portable SSDs that offer nearly 2x the speed over previous generations.

The SanDisk Extreme® and SanDisk Extreme PRO® portable SSDs are purpose-built to keep up with today’s high-quality content demands. Professional photographers, videographers and enthusiasts capture and keep life’s best moments every day and they need reliable solutions that perform on the move at astonishing speeds.

With capacities up to 2TB*, the newNVMe™drives are perfect for creating amazing content or capturing and moving incredible 4K and 8Kfootagewith ease. The flagship SanDisk Extreme PRO portable SSD features a forged aluminum chassis made to stay cool under the pressure of aheavy workload and adurable silicone designto withstand the rigors of production. The drivesalso help keep content safe with password protection and an upgrade to 256-bit AES hardware encryption1.

“When every second counts, I need fast and powerful solutions that work as quickly as I do.I rely on SanDisk SSDs to keep up with my creativity,” said Tyler Stableford, SanDisk Extreme Team member. “As an artist, speed isone of my greateststrengths, and I know with the SanDisk Extreme line of SSDs, I can get the job donewith greater efficiency and capacity, and I never have to worry about running out of memory wherever the job takes me.”

Rugged and Powerful SSD Performance

Designed with professionals in mind, the new SanDisk portable SSDs were built to reliably handle themost challenging assignments – whether at home, in the office or out on location.The SanDisk Extreme portable SSD is a great go-to drive for those who need more memory and a durable and fast drive, while the SanDisk Extreme PRO was built for an avid pro who needs even,sustained performance and a drive that can go anywhere.

“For our customers, life is an adventure and they rely on us to raise the bar across our portfolio when it comes to delivering powerful solutions to consumers and professionals alike,” said Brian Pridgeon, director of marketing, Consumer Solutions, Western Digital. “The SanDisk brand is trusted by professional photographers worldwide, which is why we built our Extreme family of drives to perform at the highest level. We amped up the speeds with the latest NVMe technology and used robust materials in our designs to handle the best shots and the most demanding jobs.”

Key Features

• SanDisk Extreme PRO Portable SSD

o Save time storing and transferring data with powerful NVMe solid state performance featuring up to 2000MB/s** read and up to 2000MB/s** write speeds.

o A forged aluminum chassis acts as a heatsink to deliver higher sustained speeds in a portable form factor.

o Up to two-meter drop protection and an IP55 rating2 make the drive tough enough to take on any adventure. The drive’s forged aluminum chassis and silicone shell design offer a premium feel and added protection.

o Helps keep private content private with password protection and an upgrade to 256-bit AES hardware encryption1.

• SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD

o Get NVMe solid state performance featuring up to 1050MB/s** read and up to 1000MB/s** write speeds in a portable, high-capacity drive that’s perfect for creating amazing content or capturing incredible footage.

o For added durability, the drive features up to two-meter drop protection and IP55 water and dust resistance2.

o Durable silicone shell that offers a premium feel and added protection to the drive’s exterior.

o Helps keep private content private with password protection and an upgrade to 256-bit AES hardware encryption1.

Ready to move, consumers can use the handy carabiner loop to secure the drivesto a belt loop or backpack for extra peace of mind.The new drives are compatible with PC and Mac computers.In addition to moving content to a PC or laptop, the new products also now allow users to back up mobile content quickly and easily thanks to compatibility with a range of USB Type-C™ smartphones.

Pricing and Availability

The SanDisk Extreme and SanDisk Extreme PRO portable SSDs are backed by a five-year limited warranty3 and are now available at the Western Digital Store, and at select e-tailers and retailers worldwide. The SanDisk Extreme portable SSD is available now in 500GB* (MSRP of $119.99 USD) and 1TB* (MSRP $199.99 USD), and is expected to ship in 2TB* later this holiday season. The SanDisk Extreme PRO portable SSD is available now in 2TB* (MSRP of $499.99 USD), and is expected to ship in 1TB* later this holiday season.

*1GB=1,000,000,000 bytes and 1TB=1,000,000,000,000 bytes. Actual user storage less.

**Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes.