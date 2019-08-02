In line with its determination to revolutionise the gaming industry in Nigeria and Africa, premium gaming services provider, Western Lotto Nigeria Limited, has expanded its brand portfolio by launching Lotto9ja Limited.

Unveiling the new online gaming platform in Lagos at the weekend, the General Manager, Western lotto/lotto9ja, Mr. Tajudeen Usman, said Lotto9ja is the future of online gaming in Nigeria.

“After a two-year bullish run along the mandatory brand growth curve, full of challenges, leanings and acquired assets, we are once again proud to announce that one more star has been added to our crown, www.lotto9ja.com.ng – the spirit of 9ja!,” he said.

Usman explained that www.lotto9ja.com.ng was created and positioned to offer premium gaming services to Nigeria’s growing online gaming population.

“Lotto9ja will leverage on lessons learnt and consolidate on gains made. We now know that online gamers are loyal to the spirit of 9ja; they want rapid exciting games that deliver instant results and many winners. They want games they can call their own and bond with as their own,” he said.

According to Usman, Lotto9ja took the best the world has to offer, infused them with all that is positive and great about 9ja. “Lotto9ja offers games that are proudly Nigerian in their appeal. So, every Nigerian across cultures and demographics is factored in the new lotto9ja,” he added.

He also said there is something for those who want rapid gratification, instant gratification, as well as something for the big-time Very Important Personalities (VIPs) who play big ball! “Whatever the inclination, Lotto9ja caters for it. ” Usman stated.