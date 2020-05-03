Zika Bobby

Western Marine Command of the Nigeria Customs Service has released relief materials worth N40,892,000 to the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management in Lagos.

The Area Comptroller of the Command, Olugboyega Peters, who handed over the items to the representative of the Minister, said the gesture was in compliance with the directive of Customs Comptroller General, Col Hameed Ibrahim Ali (Rtd), as part of Federal Government’s measure to cushion the effects of lockdown caused by Covid-19 pandemic.

Peters said the items were smuggled, seized and condemned by court of competent jurisdiction before being released in line with government’s directive.

The minister, who was represented by Mrs. Oluwakemi Adedeji, an official of the Ministry, thanked the CGC for the support and high compliance level. She said the relief items would be moved to Nassarawa State for onward distribution to the less privileged and vulnerable in the society.

According to Comptroller Peters, 720 bags of 50kg foreign parboiled rice, valued at N9, 360,000 with duty of N5,616,000 and duty paid value of N14,976,000, 297 bales of used clothing valued at N20, 790,000 with duty of N4, 158,000 and duty paid value of N24,948,000, and 11 sacks of used shoes valued at N880,000 with duty of N88,000 and duty paid value of N968,000 were among the items released.