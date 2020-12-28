By Moses Akaigwe

The Mercedes-Benz Axor is a combination of strength, cost effectiveness and comfort. The truck pulls together power and rigidity to battle the challenges of on-road haulage distribution, agricultural production and off-road construction work as it makes light even the heaviest loads.

The authorized general distributor of Mercedes-Benz in Nigeria, Weststar Associates Limited, said in a statement recently that the Mercedes-Benz Axor has been introduced into the local market to help commercial vehicle fleet owners accomplish tasks that may be difficult for other vehicles..

The Mercedes-Benz Axor s unburdened when it comes to demands on the highway, off-road and on construction sites. The Axor truck line is composed of road models for applications between 74 tonnes and a maximum traction capacity of123 tonnes.

The Axor is built in two applications: Articulated and Rigid. The Articulated application comes as a tractor, while the Rigid application comes as a chassis. This makes the Axor ideal for a variety of tasks from distributing loads with low operating cost, to transporting heavy materials like sand, stone, gravel, ore and others.

The powertrain comes with a variety of 6 cylinder in-line engines running on 326hp (240 kW) – 439hp(323 kW) of power and 1.300 Nm – 2,200 Nmof torque. This gives the Axor all the strength and robustness it needs to face the different challenges from urban and road transport to off-road scenarios especially.

Also, the engine variants of the Axor come in Euro III version for the Nigerian market. The transmission is semi-automated with 16 gears and the rear axles are the robust axles with hub reduction. The transmission also comes with the Telligent gearshift system which requires only a short backward or forward movement of the gearshift lever to signal the intent to change gear. The Telligent gear shift is also equipped with a special construction mode feature.

The Mercedes-Benz Axor ensures excellent cost benefit and great productivity, due to its low fuel consumption. This in turn, generates greater profitability for businesses that adopt its usage. Tools like the Econometer assist the driver in monitoring fuel consumption in the vehicle. It indicates to the driver the best working revolution-range of the engine to ensure less fuel consumption. In addition, the driver can monitor in real time the fuel consumption rate of his vehicle and at the end of his trip, he can also check to see the average consumption rate.

Whether driving on-road or off-roads, the Mercedes-Benz Axor offers extreme driving comfort with its cab purposefully designed to provide a productive workday and peaceful hours of rest. The cabs are spacious and ergonomic, providing comfort, tranquility and safety for the driver.

The Mercedes-Benz Axor has three cab variants: the S-Cab, M-Cab and L-Cab. Some of the highlights include; controls with easy access, several storage compartments, pneumatic driver’s seat with multiple adjustments, height and angle adjustable steering providing optimal driving position, as well asair conditioning, electric windows and locks, cruise control with standard speed limiter for all models.

Safety is not compromised as Axor is is a beneficiary of the latest technology from Mercedes-Benz For instance, the Anti-lock Brake System (ABS) offers greater safety, as the vehicle remains in drivable conditions even in critical braking situations. The ABS brake system is standard equipment for all models in the Axor truck series.

Speaking on the coming of Axor , the Managing Director//CEO Weststar Associates Limited, Mr. Mirko Plath, said; “Businesses always aim at getting the best value for their money and this is why we continue to offer solutions that bring sustainable and long-term profits for our clients. The Mercedes-Benz Axor is all that in a nutshell, a perfect combination of strength, cost effectiveness and comfort.”