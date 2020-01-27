Moses Akaigwe

The V-Class is the Mercedes among MPVs. Since its introduction, the Mercedes-Benz V-Class has gone on to revolutionise the multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) segment with its high-class appeal, comfort, efficient driving pleasure and safety.

It caters to a growing customer group who are in need of a generous amount of space but never wanted to drive an MPV because style, a sense of well-being and ride comfort have been lacking.

Speaking on the arrival of the new V-Class recently, the Managing Director/CEO of Weststar Associates Limited, Mr. Mirko Plath, remarked, “The Mercedes-Benz V-Class has definitely become a star in the MPV segment with luxury and comfort playing a key part. More Nigerians have chosen the V-Class over its competitors and with a handful of innovation in the facelift, we expect even more orders for the V-Class in 2020.”

He said that as the authorised general distributor of Mercedes-Benz in Nigeria, Weststar Associates is is offering the all-new facelift V-Class specially for the comfort of all travels.

The exterior of the vehicle has a broader appearance and an even stronger visual presence thanks to its new front end. This comes courtesy of a new bumper design with striking cooling air inlets and a new diamond structure in the radiator grille. The Mercedes star is positioned centrally in the radiator grille and framed by two slats in silver.

The V-Class is the first vehicle in the segment which provides all light functions in LED technology as an optional feature. The all-LED headlamps with Intelligent Light System make for a visual highlight as it also enhances safety. The LED headlamps come with 34 LEDs in each headlamp that give the vehicle an unmistakable appearance, and compared with conventional systems, offer much improved vision in the dark.

The interior redefines the meaning of spaciousness in an MPV. Following the trend of modernity and clarity, the V-Class presents itself with new air vents in a sportier turbine look as well as new dials in the instrument cluster. The new upholstery and equipment color tartufo nappa leather makes a modern and elegant statement with a total of six different upholsteries in light and dark colors to choose from.

Modern and elegant can also be used to describe the new trim element in twin-stripe look which is used on the instrument panel and side paneling. The trim elements in the piano lacquer, ebony wood, carbon fibre and brushed aluminium looks remain. The seating in the rear allows numerous configurations to meet any requirements. As standard, the MPV is equipped with four individual luxury seats with armrests in two seat rows. Thanks to improved technology and operating logic, they can be folded forward intuitively to afford fast and easy access to the rear. An optional folding table can be installed between the individual seats in the first row.

Other highlights include the free-standing central display, the multifunction steering wheel with 12 function keys and Direct Select selector lever (plus steering-wheel shift paddles with automatic transmission) as well as the innovative touchpad, which allows all telematics functions with gestures or by entering letters and characters like on a smartphone.

The touchpad is available in conjunction with Audio 20 CD or COMAND Online. The latest generation of COMAND Online combines all audio, telephone and navigation functions.

With agile performance and high efficiency, the V-Class engine with 7G-TRONIC PLUS automatic transmission impresses with its superior handling characteristics and low fuel consumption.

For the Nigerian market the V-Class comes in a vertical in-line 4-cylinder petrol engine with 211hp with an output of 155kW and a peak torque of 350nm – delivering plenty of driving enjoyment, thanks to the new innovations in the engine.