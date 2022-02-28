By Moses Akaigwe

The all-new Mercedes-Benz S-Class is automotive luxury experienced in a completely new way. Built on the legendary and traditional engineering expertise that has defined the luxury segment in the automobile industry for decades, the S-Class is the top tier model for Mercedes-Benz saloon cars.

With a handful of world’s first and innovations, the all-new S-Class can be indulgedwith all the senses – seeing, feeling, hearing and smelling. This heightens the pleasure of drivingwith innovations that focus on people and respond to the needs of its driver and passengers.

The all-new S-Class flaunts the second generation of the MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience). Since its introduction, MBUX has continued to revolutionize the cockpit in Mercedes-Benz cars. With MBUX, the S-Class is even more digital and intelligent, as both the hardware and software make great strides with brilliant displays on up to five large screens, in part with OLED technology.

This, makes the control of the vehicle and comfort functions even easier in comparism to its predecessor. The voice assistant “Hey Mercedes” has increased its capabilities in intuitive learning and with dialogue. “Hey Mercedes” now also explains vehicle functions and answers general knowledge questions. In the S-Class the voice assistant can also be controlled from the rear.

The MBUX Interior Assist is another new addition to the all-new S-Class, you can now enjoy contactless ease of operation, as this innovative system detects and interprets your hand and arm movements. As such you can activate selected functions in a matter of seconds. As part of this the system is able to differentiate between driver and front passenger.

The all-new S-Class highlights a digital-analogue revolution in the interior, which has fully evolved into a “third place”, a refuge between home and workplace.The sculptured look of the dashboard, center console and armrests appear to float above an expansive interior landscape. The systematic reduction in the number of controls underscores the minimalist appearance of the interior. The desired harmony between digital and analogue luxury results in a revolutionary interior design, including associations with interior architecture and yacht design elements. The driver display and media display offer a comprehensive aesthetic experience. The appearance of the screens can be individualized with a choice of four display styles (Discreet, Sporty, Exclusive, Classic) and three modes (Navigation, Assistance, Service).

The seats literally invite the occupants to sit down and relax. The flowing, three-dimensional layer design theme gives an impression of lightness. Ten different massage programmes are available in the new S-Class. These use the vibration motors, and can enhance the effect of a relaxing massage with warmth on the hot-stone principle. The Burmester® sound system provide multi-dimensional surround sound. 3D Surround Sound is created with the help of special Burmester® algorithms and two loudspeakers integrated into the headlining. Mercedes-Benz has now realized interactive interior lighting for the first time. The active ambient lighting is now integrated into the driving assistance systems, and is able to reinforce alerts visually.

The exterior design of the all-new S-Class illustrates modern luxury in its most desirable form. With a short front overhang, a long wheelbase and a balanced rear overhang, the S-Class is designed as a classical saloon with perfect proportions. Other unmistakable exterior features include the stretched bonnet, the upright front end with the mounted star, the long passenger cell and the flowing C-pillar with its sculptured shoulder. The MULTIBEAM LED headlamps characterize the front aspect of the car. They have the three-point daytime driving light signature that is typical of the S-Class, but this is flatter and somewhat smaller overall. The flush-mounted door handles are a completely new development. They are electrically extended when the driver approaches, or the outer surface of the door handle is stroked. The sophisticated wheel designs (size 18 to 21 inches) also accentuate the side aspect of the exterior.

In the all-new S-Class, the powertrain comes with more electrification and more efficiency. The all-new S-Class saloon is currently powered by systematically electrified six-cylinder in-line petrol engines in various output classes and the V8 engine returns in the 580 4MATIC model. The 500 4MATIC is powered by a 6 in-line, M 256 engine, running on an output of 320kW/435hp and a peak torque of 520nm. EQ Boost provides a further 250 Nm of torque as well as 16 kW (22 hp) for a short period. While the 580 4MATIC’s V8 M 176 engine runs on an output of 370kW/503hp and a peak torque of 700 nm.The powertrain in the new S-Class is coupled with the 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission. It also comes with AIRMATIC air suspension with continuously adjustable damping ADS+ as standard equipment.

In the new S-Class, Mercedes-Benz takes another big step closer to its vision of accident-free driving as the driver is supported by numerous new and/or extended driving assistance systems. The driverthereby has a reduced workload in day-to-day situations, and is able to drive comfortably and safely. The following are the key new features of the systems in the S-Class: Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, PRE-SAFE® Impulse Side and Active Parking Assist with PARKTRONIC. Another major innovation in the new S-Class is the introduction of frontal airbags for both rear occupants for the first time. During severe frontal collisions, the rear airbag can considerably reduce the loads acting on the heads and necks of occupants on the outer rear seats.

Mr. Mirko Plath, CEO, Weststar Associates Limited, commented on the arrival of the all-new S-Class saying; “Mercedes-Benz has upped the game with regards to technology and luxury in the automotive industry with the introduction of the all-new S-Class, not compromising on the philosophy of this historic Mercedes-Benz brand they have managed to yet again create an envy for all. The interior with the new MBUX is a particular highlight our clients will enjoy, as well as the introduction of the electric powered EQ Boost, we hope to serve as many who wish to acquire the new S-Class which is now available at our authorized showrooms nationwide.”

The all-new Mercedes-Benz S-Class has been introduced in the local market by Weststar Associates Limited, the exclusive provider of Mercedes-Benz vehicles in Nigeria.