Moses Akaigwe

The authorised general distributor of Mercedes-Benz in Nigeria, Weststar Associates Limited, and the representative of Comil brand in the country, Utobras Nigeria Limited, have unveiled the all-new Mercedes-Benz Comil Campione Invictus 1200 luxury bus in the Nigerian market.

The Campione Invictus 1200 bus is a mobility solution aimed at long distance road lines, and comes with an advanced concept in its body design and architecture, while highlighting a modern design with curves and more fluid lines following current trendsin the automotive industry.

Following the tradition and reputation of the Brazilian bus operators which spans over 70 years, Comil has made products that come with the highest quality materials, which also follow the latest design trends in the bus industry. Their key selling point however is the cost effectiveness. Bus operators in Nigeria can now increase their fleet with the quality they require for their businesses without breaking the bank.

The Mercedes-Benz ComilCampione Invictus 1200 bus comes with the traditional robustness and durability of the Comil line, it also features new coverings, expanded passenger access, a large glass area and a cabin with improved ergonomics for the driver. The bus comeswith a capacity to carry up to 24 tonnes, a length of up to 14 meters long, a width of about 2.6 meters and is built on the ever-reliable Mercedes-Benz 0 500 RSD bus chassis developed for middle- and long-distance travel.

The exterior of the Campione Invictus 1200 bus comes with standout features like the headlamp set with LED daytime lighting which comes in an exclusive Comil design.It also complies with DRL (daytime running light) legislations in major markets. The rear lights also get a new design and they are divided into two parts, with full LED lighting. The front view has been re-shaped to blend with modern design trends, this gives the bus a more rounded and dynamic design with lower drag coefficient and less air resistance. The front water flow is another key feature in the exterior design.

The interior of the Campione Invictus 1200 bus features a new partition with a curved glass door which can be equipped with a reinforced partition wall, this improves the use of the cabin space and the spaciousness of the hall. There is also improved ergonomics and space for the driver as the cab is better optimized and designed to comfortably serve drivers with above average height. The passenger area is fully remodeled with new finishes on the seat packages, the roof comes in a new modern design and with ambient lighting, there are more covering and curtain options, a media display, USB ports for passengers and the roof AC is another major highlight.

The O 500 RSD 2436 6×2 chassis is equipped with an OM 457 LA engine that comes with 6 in-line cylinders. The power output is265 kW (355 hp) at 1,750 rpm and is operated via a 6-speedmanual gear transmission. The Mercedes-Benz O 500 chassis is also very economical for bus operators as the electronic motors included in its engine ensure that the bus consumes lower fuel and has a longer life.

The O 500 RSD chassis is equipped with safety features like the Top Brake auxiliary engine brake coupled with the conventional engine brake system. This brake system provides many advantages, such as increased braking power, higher speed on slopes, less gear shifting, lower maintenance costs, longer life of brake and tire components and fuel economy.Also,there is an anti-lock brake system (ABS) which offers greater safety, because the vehicle remains stable in adverse driving conditions and critical situations. In cases of sudden braking, even on smooth surfaces or rough roads, the ABS system prevents the vehicle from skidding.

Mr. Mirko Plath, Managing Director, Weststar Associates Limited, commended the collaboration with Utobras Nigeria Limited to introduce the Comil Campione Invictus 1200 bus to the Nigerian market. He affirmed Weststar’s continued commitment to providing the best products in a bid to aid the transport system in Nigeria, he also pointed out that bus operators would see a lot of benefit in the Mercedes-Benz Comil combination, as the ever-reliable O 500 Chassis runs in the modern bus design of the Campione Invictus 1200.

Plath said the Comil Campione Invictus 1200 bus with the Mercedes-Benz O 500 RSD chassis comes with high quality materials, an ever-reliable power train and designs from the latest trends in the bus industry.