From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, said he has approached governance with human face through ambitious investment in basic infrastructure and creation of the necessary environment for economic growth in the State.

He maintained that the enormous infrastructural achievements recorded by his administration has been made possible by the prudent management of State resources.

Governor Wike spoke after inspection of the ongoing construction of Rumuepirikom, Rumuola, G.R.A junction, Nkpolu-Oroworukwo flyovers; dualisation of Ezimgbu road and Tombia road extension in Port Harcourt, yesterday.

He said the State government and the contractor, Julius Berger, have agreed to make some adjustment on the Nkpolu-Oroworukwo flyover due to some buildings affecting the construction work.

“We have told the Ministry of Works to let the valuer come over within the next one week to value some of the property still remaining, which are obstructing the construction.”

He explained that his administration in a bid to infuse human face into governance has embarked on a development model that is both sustainable and inclusive.

According to him, there was no local government area in the State that the government has not invested huge resources in construction of schools, hospitals, roads and other critical infrastructure.

“How I wish I had all the time to do everything. It would have been my pleasure, that in my time every community in the state could say I was able to touch them.”

The governor, who expressed optimism that the Rumuola, G.R.A junction flyovers as well as the dualisation of Ezimgbu road and Tombia road extension in Port Harcourt would be completed in a few weeks, said government would embark on another round of commissioning of projects, beginning from the end of September to second week of October.

