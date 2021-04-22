From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Some gunmen who allegedly participated in the attack on former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, at Isuofia community in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State have been arrested.

Governor Willie Obiano who disclosed this at Prof. Dora Akunyili Women’s Development Centre, Awka, yesterday, said nine of the suspects had been apprehended, while the hunt for others continued.

“What happened last month is unfortunate, but let me tell you, we have restrategised and we are coming out like a smoking gun. We are not going to take prisoners. The nine people that attacked Prof Soludo are in our net now. We are going to eliminate them. We will go after the others. We are not going to take prisoners any longer. A special squad have already been put together, and they are already working everywhere.”

Soludo, governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), was attacked by gunmen while having an interactive session with the youths of the community.Three policemen were killed during the attack, while the Commissioner for Public Utilities, Emeka Ezenwanne, was abducted by the gunmen. He was later released.