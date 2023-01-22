From Fred Itua, Abuja

Edozie Njoku-led faction of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), has revealed that a Supreme Court letter recent sent to him, has finally to put the rest the leadership tussle in the party.

Njoku in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, said he had written to the Supreme Court on October 7, 2022, with the caption: REQUEST FOR THE AUTHENTICATION AND CONFIRMATION OF THE SUPREME COURT JUDGMENT IN SUIT NO: SC/CV/687/2021 BETWEEN CHIEF JUDE OKEKE & ALL PROGRESSIVES GRAND ALLIANCE, in which the letter was addressed to the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Olukayode Ariwoola.

He explained: “On November 7, 2022, Hon. Justice Odili replied us, owning up that the correction of October 14, 2021 Judgment was done by the Panel on May 9, 2022.

“Tthe Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Ariwoola and other eminent apex Court Justices have prevented the attempts by desperate politicians to put Nigeria’s judiciary to shame and ridicule.

“By its letter dated January 19, 2023, the Supreme Court has settled the matter by acknowledging Suit No: SC/CV/687/2021, which was the Suit I instituted against Jude Okeke against the Jigawa Judgment as the national chairman that was wrongfully removed from office.

“We hope that in the coming days, APGA would take its rightful place and participate in the general elections as the legendary third force in Nigeria’s politics.

“Observably, the letter from the Supreme Court has absolved my National Working Committee (NWC) and myself from all allegations of forgery. It has also proven beyond all reasonable doubt that the corrected judgment of May 9, 2022 truly exists.

“We shall comply with the directive of the Court by filing a motion for the regularisation of the correction in line with Order 8 Rule 16 of the Supreme Court.”