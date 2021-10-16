Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has disclosed that his administration has completed and commissioned over 1,000 projects in all parts of the state in the last three years.

He also pledged to keep on working till the very last day of his administration, adding that all the on-going projects would be completed within the remaining one year of his administration. .

Speaking on Friday while delivering the State of the State Address at the hallowed chambers of the State House of Assembly as part of activities marking the third anniversary of his administration, Dr. Fayemi said he was satisfied that things are getting better in the state.

The event was attended by top government functionaries, members of the State Executive Council and the State Assembly as well as traditional rulers.

Fayemi appealed for peace ahead of the 2022 governorship election in the state, stressing that “no position is worth the blood of anybody.”

Dr. Fayemi announced that his administration has secured a $250,000 funding from the Africa Development Bank (AfDB) for the feasibility study of the Ekiti Knowledge Zone.

He said work has started on Ekiti Smart-City Project with the Integration of Huawei Safe City IP-Surveillance Solution with the Nigeria Communications Commission Emergency Communication Centre coming on stream to secure the state and make it more business-friendly for residents and investors. He assured that the project would be completed in record time.

He said: “The temptation is to see a government in its final year as a lame duck government. Let me assure that this government is determined to work for the people to the very last day of our mandate. The job is not yet done, even if a lot has been achieved. I enjoin you all to keep supporting us.

“The next one year will be used to complete everything we started three years ago. You will recall that I assured you that there would be no abandoned projects. God has helped us to keep and fulfil this promise so far, but there are still many rivers of development to cross.”

