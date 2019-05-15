Community leader and Rector, School of Management Technology, Delta State, Prof. Boniface Odeh, has said that the Igede people in Benue State have confidence in the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Odeh spoke on Monday during a courtesy visit by leaders of Oju/Obi Local Government Areas of the state to the Special Adviser to the President, Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, at Presidential Villa.Abuja.

The leaders commended the administration’s commitment to improving security and economic development, degrading Boko Haram and confronting corruption headlong.

‘‘We align with President Buhari in all efforts to make Nigeria great again, especially in his Next Level mantra that will take us and place us on the path of greatness,’’ Prof Odeh said.

Congratulating the president on his resounding victory in the last presidential election, the community leader called on the president to keep his promise of running an inclusive government in the new administration.

‘‘We have confidence and great convictions in our hearts that it is only this administration that can address the imbalances and marginalisation in the areas of Federal appointments, other federal presence and absence of good road networks in the thickly populated Oju/Obi Local Government Areas of Benue State,’’ he said.

Also speaking, Austine Okwoche, Chairman Oju Local Government Council lauded the Buhari administration’s Social Investment Programme (SIP).

He noted that Igede people have been proud beneficiaries of the N-Power programme and the National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP).

Okwoche said public primary schools in Oju, cooks and indigenes of the communities have benefitted from the school feeding programme, while graduates from the communities have been employed in the N- Power programme.

He also thanked the Federal Government for the ongoing dualisation of Keffi-Akwanga-Lafia-Makurdi Expressway.

Responding, Adesina promised to pass their demands to the President and asked them to convey the President’s appreciation to the people of Benue State for their unflinching support.