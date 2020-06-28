TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, said that several investors have relocated to the state because of attractive business climate created by the government.

Governor Wike who disclosed this after an inspection tour of ongoing projects in the state, noted that deliberate implementation of business policies has brought investment to the state.

He said improvement in the state security architecture with the cooperation of security agencies and provision of critical infrastructure, were responsible for the turnaround.

The Rivers governor also reiterated the resolve of his administration to return Port Harcourt to its Garden City status.

Wike also announced that the contract for the expansion of Rumuola Flyover project has been signed.

Meanwhile, the state government has cancelled the proposed fishing festival scheduled to take place on July 5, 2020 at Onyeada community in Andoni Local Government Area.

State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, said in a statement that security agencies have been directed to ensure that the festival did not hold.

Nsirim disclosed that government took the decision to ban the proposed fishing festival for security reasons.

He also warned members of the public against going to Onyeada community for the purpose of any festival, stressing that anyone who violates government’s directive would face the full wrath of the law.