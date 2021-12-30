As the year 2021 begins to wind down, excitement continues to build up across the country over the ongoing Glo Joy Unlimited Extravaganza promotion, following the fulfillment of the telecoms operators’ earlier promise to give out 10 brand new cars before the end of the year at two prize presentation events in Ibadan and Warri on Wednesday.

Globacom had earlier presented brand new cars at similar events in Port Harcourt, Lagos, Benin, Abuja, Jos, Kaduna, Onitsha and Uyo. Equally, hundreds of Glo subscribers also received television sets, refrigerators and generators at these events.

“With the 10 brand new cars we have rolled out in just two weeks, we have again changed the paradigm by offering more value to our esteemed customers and ensured unlimited joy in many more homes during and beyond this yuletide season”, Globacom said.

29-year-old mother of two, Olamide Aluko, and a 28-year-old student of Mass communication at Federal Polytechnic, Nekede, Imo State, Joy Amaliri, were the winners of brand new Kia Rio cars, while 51 other subscribers in Ibadan and 128 others in Warri went home with different prizes including generating sets, television and refrigerators.

Aluko said she fought back tears when the call came from Globacom’s customer care number 121 telling her that she had won a car in the popular promo. “At first, I thought it was a scam. But after taking a good look at the number that called me, I began to shed tears of joy when it finally dawned on me that I was indeed a lucky winner of a brand new car”, she said.

In the same vein, Amaliri said, “The news was too shocking, I did not believe it and even after I visited the Glo office, I could not sleep. I was waiting and hoping that it will not turn to another story. Today, I have received the car and I am driving it home. I am now a car owner courtesy of Globacom. This is the best gift I have received in 2021, God bless Glo”.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Speaking at the event in Warri, Delta State Commissioner for Oil and Gas, Prince Emman Amgbaduba, who represented the state’s Deputy Governor, stated that Globacom is the number one company championing the empowerment of Nigerians, adding that the company deserves commendation at all times.

Representative of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission, Maureen Eremionkhale, who congratulated the lucky winners stated that the agency is satisfied with the transparency of the process involved in the Joy Unlimited Extravaganza promo particularly the draws.

A power generator winner, Oladimeji Dotun Samuel, 40, a fashion designer, said he almost ignored the call from Glo. “I am happy is an understatement in this matter. I am so happy and proud of Globacom”, he disclosed. 55-year-old Madam Hamza Saidat Folasade, a foodstuff seller, said she did not doubt the information when it was relayed to her because, “I know Glo ordinarily does giveaways like these”.

Wale Arutu, a 53-year-old presenter with Pensioner’s FM, said he had been at the forefront of campaigns against sales promotions of any kind.