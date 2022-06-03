The Managing Director, Accion Microfinance Bank (MFB), Taiwo Joda, has disclosed that the bank disbursed over N17 billion in loans in its bid to economically empower micro-entrepreneurs and low income earners within the first five months of 2022.

According to Joda, the funding was in sync with the bank’s mission to provide financial services in a sustainable, ethical and profitable manner.

Speaking to newsmen during the commissioning of its new head office at Onipanu in Lagos, Joda said the bank has continued to sustain its successful operation in the last 15 years, adding that the bank’s greatest achievement was impacting customers’ lives and pushing them into prosperity.

He said, “In the last 15 years, the bank has disbursed N192 billion in loans to 604,000 customers. This year alone, we have disbursed over N17 billion to our customers.

Hence, just as our customer base keeps growing, the demand for loans also continues to grow and we will continue to meet the aspiration of our customers”.

Asked to comment on the bank’s growth strategy, Joda said, “We want to introduce new products and services to meet clients demand, and will continue to look for new ways to serve customers digitally in order to meet them at the point where they require microfinance services.

