By Chiamaka Ajeamo

Leadway Pensure Limited has said it paid over N120 billion as retirement benefits to pensioners. The Pension Fund Administrator (PFA) disclosed this recently at an event it organised to celebrate workers.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director, Leadway Pensure, Ronke Adedeji, said as an organisation, Leadway is in the business of helping people get more out of life and is committed to doing things that constructively affect the lives of its customers at the moment and in the future. According to Adedeji, every worker deserves commendation for the hard work and the value they bring, and it is noteworthy that Leadway Pensure continues to take up this initiative.

“Leadway Pensure PFA provides unrivalled pension services, leveraging advanced technology and the right people to make its customers’ experience exciting. The firm has remained in the top five Pension Fund Administrators when it comes to investment performance, as it continually delivers competitive returns on investment.

“It upholds its promise of prompt payment of retirement benefits as over N120 billion has been paid as retirement benefits to date. With its 24/7 digital channels like the online enrolment portal, mobile application, interactive SMS service and much more, customers enjoy convenient and transparent access to their pension fund under management. “During the event, the firm’s brand ambassadors positioned themselves at the departure lobby, departure lounge, and arrival walkway of the local airports in Lagos and Port Harcourt to engage traveling workers who took advantage of the public holiday to return home and reunite with their loved ones; welcoming and celebrating them with a warm smile, warm workers’ day wishes.