Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, has explained why the whole stakeholders of the All Progressive Congress, (APC) in the state endorsed the National Chairmanship aspiration of Sen. Umaru Al-Makura.

Sule gave the explanation when he paid a solidarity visit to the office of his predecessor, Al-Makura, on Monday in Abuja.

The governor, who is also an Engineer, said that the purpose of visiting the former governor was to show solidarity for his aspiration towards becoming the National Chairman of the APC.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

Sule stated that Al-Makura represents the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), leading to the merger of the legacy parties in 2013, to give rise to the APC.

“I am supporting Sen. Umaru Al-Makura to be the next National Chairman of the APC, because he is fit, competent and reliable.

“Also, Sen. Al-Makura is a founding member of the defunct Congress for Progress Change, ( CPC ) in the merger that gave birth to our great party, the APC.

“If there is any face of the CPC in Nigeria, apart from President Muhammadu Buhari, it’s Tanko Al-makura.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“Therefore, my humble self and the state stakeholders of the APC have since endorsed him, as he has set up a machinery for a united party, devoid of rancour.

“I am hoping that everybody will do the best they can so that at the end of the day, we will win the legacies of President Buhari,” he added.

The governor, therefore, called on all members of the APC to ensure that they vote for the right candidate in all elections towards bolstering the growth and development of the country.

Responding to questions from journalists, especially on a similar aspiration of Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, Sule said: “Adamu has the right to contest for the position, but the party in Nasarawa State has adopted Sen. Al-Makura.”

It could be recalled that all the stakeholders of the APC in Nasarawa State had in Jan. 2022 unanimously endorsed the candidature of Al-Makura for the position of APC National Chairman. (NAN)