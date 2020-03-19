Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Felix Obuah, yesterday said internal democracy has come to stay in the state.

Obuah stated this yesterday when he addressed returning/electoral officers engaged in the party’s local government area congress in the 23 councils.

He urged the officers to ensure the exercise was free, fair and credible by giving every delegate the chance to exercise his or her voting right.

Obuah said nobody must be disenfranchised, adding that those who bought forms to contest the election must be allowed to do so.

“All those people that have been screened and cleared must be allowed to contest the election. All elections must take place at the respective local government headquarters and the party would not take it kindly with any attempt to subvert the process.

“You have been appointed as returning and electoral officers for this election. We want to ensure our party does its thing the way other people should learn,” Obuah said.

He urged the officers to be fair to everybody and not to compromise standards.

Obuah urged the officers to conduct a successful election and retain the confidence reposed in the party by Rivers people.