TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Felix Obuah, has said internal democracy has come to stay in the state.

Obuah declared this when he addressed returning/electoral officers engaged in the party’s local government area congress in the 23 LGAs.

He charged the officers to ensure that the exercise was free, fair and credible by giving every delegate the chance to exercise his or her voting rights.

The state PDP chairman stressed that nobody must be disenfranchised, adding that those who bought forms to contest the elections must be allowed to do so.

“All those people that have been screened and cleared must be allowed to contest the election. All elections must take place at the respective local government headquarters and the party would not take it kindly with any attempts to subvert the process.

“You have been appointed as returning and electoral officers for this election. We want to ensure that our party does its thing the way other people should learn,” Obuah declared.

He charged the officers to be fair to everybody and not to compromise on standards.

Obuah urged the returning/electoral officers to conduct a successful election and retain the confidence reposed in the party by Rivers people.