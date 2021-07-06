From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said it was not convinced by the defence of the Kenyan government on its alleged role in extraditing Nnamdi Kanu.

IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful, in a statement, insisted he was betrayed by the Kenyan government because of their lust for Nigeria’s oil.

The spokesperson also claimed Kanu was tortured for eight days without food before he was finally handed over to the Nigeria government.

“This denial is another smart but belated attempt to cover up their atrocity but unfortunately for them, we already have incontrovertible evidence of how the dirty deal between Nigeria and Kenya was struck. Our intelligence gathering has revealed all those involved in this heinous crime.

“The fact remains that Kenyan security forces abducted our leader, Kanu, at the Nairobi International Airport and tortured him for eight days. Kanu was travelling with British passport, contrary to claims by the Nigeria government that our leader was not travelling with any Nigeria passport because he is not a Nigerian.

“He was born in Biafra and he has since publicly renounced any connections with Nigeria.

“From our intelligence, Kenya betrayed our leader because of financial inducement and offer of oil by Nigeria. The negotiations was midwifed by the Nigerian ambassador in Nairobi who bargained with President Uhuru kenyatta and the Kenyan Immigration authorities. Uhuru Kenyetta was blinded by the oil money offer and he consented to this wickedness.

“We have it on good authority that Kenya police tortured Kanu for eight days without food. The Kenya President, Kenyatta, and ambassador to Nigeria should be ashamed of themselves for betraying an innocent man because of money. But we assure them they will pay heavily for this treachery.” Powerful said.

Powerful also reiterated IPOB’s earlier directive to Ndigbo to boycott Kenya airline, any business involving Kenya citizens or products made in Kenya.

