Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has said the leadership of the country had exhausted all excuses for its underdevelopment 59 years after independence.

The governor, in his speech during a ceremony organised by the state government to mark Nigeria’s 59th independence anniversary, lamented that the country has not got to where it should be since she attained independence from the British government on October 1, 1960.

Akeredolu who was represented by his deputy, Mr Agboola Ajayi said the task before the leadership of the country is to build a strong and viable economy that would generate a prosperous, progressive and dignified life for the good of the country and the state.

He said the county could achieve her desired destination with more hardwork, enterprise, creativity and constant fight against corruption.