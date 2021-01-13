From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Chairman, South East Governors Forum and Ebonyi Governor, Mr. David Umahi, yesterday, said governors and leaders of the zone have finally formed a joint security outfit to tackle security challenges.

The governor stated this at a press conference at his Umunaga Uburu home in Ohaozara Local Government Area, after a security council meeting, saying the name of the outfit would soon be announced.

“We have commenced the circulation of uniforms and vehicles to be used by the newly formed South East security outfit as its name would be decided by leaders of the zone. Training and re-training of its personnel has commenced and we assure the people that all efforts are being put in place to secure their lives and property,” he said.

He said investigation had also been launched to unravel the hoodlums who attacked the police station at Onueke area of the state, killing three police officers.

“Increased security presence would be witnessed in the state with over 270 soldiers deployed to the southern part of the state. 120 of the soldiers have arrived in the state; about 300 female soldiers have been deployed to Abakaliki area,” he said.

Umahi also congratulated newly-elected President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Prof. George Obiozor and urged him to unite Igbo for the attainment of its desired goals.