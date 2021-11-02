By Philip Nwosu

Nigerian Navy said it has been able tackle piracy and other maritime challenges at the country’s exclusive economic zone and the Gulf of Guinea.

Chief of Naval Staff, Awwal Gambo, who made the pronouncement, said the force has every reason to be proud, especially as its collective efforts have sufficiently reduced illegalities such as crude oil theft, illegal bunkering piracy, kidnapping, smuggling, militancy and pipeline vandalism in the country’s maritime domain.

Gambo spoke at the opening of the Nigerian Navy Warrant Officers’ Convention 2021, saying it is gratifying that the Navy continued to give good account of itself in support of the other services in the ongoing counter-insurgency operations in the North East.

The success, he said, was due to the proficiency of its personnel, adding that the warrant officers cadre play a pivotal role in the success the force has achieve in the North East and other areas bedevilled by crisis.

Gambo said the need to collectively strive to build a credible Navy capable of discharging its constitutional roles and assigned task in a sustainable, efficient and effective manner calls for continuous enlightenment and deliberate reawakening of the tenets of professionalism and excellent work ethics among the naval personnel at all levels.

The CNS said, in the convention with the theme: “Optimising Nigerian Navy Operations through Effective Warrant Officers’ Leadership” that President Muhammadu Buhari had pledged support to the Armed Forces in their current campaign to restore the territorial integrity of Nigeria.

“Mr. President and his administration have continued to provide the wherewithal to enhance our work and welfare in the face of dwindling resources and ever increasing challenges.

“I shall continue to judiciously apply all allocated resources as evidenced by the ongoing acquisition of unprecedented number of boats and renovation and construction of barracks across the various Nigerian Navy establishments.”

