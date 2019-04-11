The acting Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, says solution has been found for the notorious activities of kidnappers on the Kaduna-Abuja highway, saying the road is now safe for all travellers.

Adamu disclosed this when he briefed State House correspondents on the outcome of security meeting between President Muhammadu Buhari and service chiefs as well as heads of security agencies at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Thursday.

According to the police boss, a good number of the kidnappers have been arrested with many of them injured in various encounters with security agents on special operations in the affected areas.

He said: “I want to assure Nigerians that Kaduna-Abuja road is now safe. We have cleared the road, we have arrested a lot of kidnappers and some of them were fatally injured during the confrontation we had with them.

“The road is now cleared for use by travellers and our patrol teams, comprising a combined security services are there constantly working for 24 hours each day.’’

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Gabriel Olonishakin, who also spoke to the correspondents at the end of the meeting, said President Buhari had ordered the nation’s security agencies to immediately find a lasting solution to cases of banditry and security challenges confronting some parts of the country.

Olonishakin said: “The marching order is for us to deal with these issues immediately and ruthlessly and also ensure that all those bandits are immediately dealt with and all issues that are affecting the security of the nation are properly addressed.”

He revealed that the meeting reviewed existing strategies adopted to check the menace.

He, however, disclosed that new modalities had been put in place to address the problem.

NAN reports that on April 5, Adamu launched Operation Puff-Ader to tackle kidnapping, banditry and other criminal activities along the Kaduna-Abuja expressway.

The operation covers the Kaduna-Abuja highway and adjoining communities extending to Kogi, Katsina, Niger and Zamfara states.

The force recently combed the bush along Kaduna-Abuja highway in search of the armed bandits terrorizing unsuspecting commuters on the road.

The Operation, which is being carried out in collaboration with the Nigerian Armed Forces and the Department of State Services (DSS), involves massive deployment of well-trained, well-equipped and well-motivated personnel and combined operational assets from the various security agencies, is tailored towards ridding the Country, especially the Kaduna – Abuja Expressway, Kogi, Katsina, Niger and Zamfara States of all forms of crimes and criminality. (NAN)