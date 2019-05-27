Ahead of the France 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup, Amstel Malta the official drink Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) and supporter of the Nigerian Super Falcons, Amstel Malta, has offered encouragement and support to help keep the winning spirit of the Super Falcons alive at the Mundial, kicking off on June 7.

Amstel Malta on Friday launched a daring campaign themed “We’ve Got Balls” to celebrate and highlight the strength, fortitude and bravery of the Nigerian woman who against all odds, thrives and wins.

The campaign which features a historic all-female cast and crew has Super Falcon players; Asisat Oshoala, Onome Ebi, Rita Chikwelu, Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene and goalkeeper Tochukwu Oluehi.

Also in the campaign are Nollywood, music and entertainment stars like Tiwa Savage, Dakore Egbuso– Akande, Tonto Dikeh, Ihuoma Linda Ejiofor–Suleiman and Big Brother Naija star Cynthia Nwadiora (Cee C).

Speaking at the launch of the campaign celebrating the strides of the Nigerian women, Portfolio Manager, Non-Alcoholic Brands, NB Plc. Ngozi Nkwoji said:

“We are proud to be associated with The Super Falcons and the winning spirit that has pushed them into becoming trailblazers for women’s football in Africa and global football. We at Amstel Malta are proud to be associated with the team and will continue to urge them on for more victories.”