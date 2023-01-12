The Rector of International Vocational Technical and Entrepreneurship College (IVTEC), Ajase-Ipo in Kwara, Mr Yaru Salihu, says the college has trained and graduated 2,000 trainees since its inception in 2018.

Salihu also disclosed on Wednesday in Ilorin while fielding questions from newsmen that the college had been made accessible through school fees reduction by Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s administration.

The rector noted that IVTECH was now been subvented by the State Government for the provision of infrastructure to ensure conducive learning environment.

He maintained that Abdulrazaq has shouldered the responsibility of sponsoring 400 indigenes across the state in divergent trades in the college yearly, with monthly payment of stipends to the beneficiaries throughout the period of the vocational skills.

The rector explained that the college has attracted global international partnership with corporate bodies, including Polytechnics and Universities, for technical skills acquisition to reduce unemployment to its lowest ebb in the country.

Salihu confirmed that all courses of the college are well accredited with the National Board of Technical Education (NBTE), adding that “products of the institution can compete favourably with their counterparts in practical engagements around the world”.

Declaring the programme opened, the Chairman, Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kwara Council, Mr Abdul-lateef Ahmed, expressed dismay that tertiary institutions are turning out graduates in the face of high rate of unemployment.

He described IVTECH as a critical institution saddled with the responsibility of equipping people with relevant vocational skills to enable them become job creators. (NAN)