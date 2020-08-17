Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Archbishop of Abuja Catholic Archdiocese, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has challenged the Federal Government to change its approach to the rising insecurity in Nigeria.

Kaigama said a sincere change in approach would herald durable solution to rising insecurity situation in Southern Kaduna and other parts of Nigeria which has led to loss of lives and destruction of communities.

Kaigama made the call in a Homily he delivered at the priestly ordination of Reverends John Anaebo, Donald Jooji, Lucky Francis, Mark Ogueli, Anthony Adeh, Samson Emhokidi, and Valentine Nzekah, at Our Lady Queen of Nigeria Pro-Cathedral in Abuja, yesterday.

“As we pray in this Mass, let us remember the families and individuals who have lost their loved ones in the recent guerrilla attacks in Southern Kaduna and other parts of the nation.

“We have had enough of these killings. Dialogue can resolve problems better than guns, bombs and arrows. We call on the Government at all levels to provide immediate and lasting security solutions.”

Meanwhile, the General Supervisor of ThankGod Awaited Liberation Ministry, Ikeja, Lagos, Prophet Francis Onwudiwe Otukwu, has denounced Presidency over the increasing rate of blood-letting by criminal elements, continued killings in Southern Kaduna and disturbing spike in sleaze by political office-holders and civil servants.

Prophet Otukwu, who spoke at the 14th anniversary of ThankGod Awaited Liberation Ministry, which coincided with his birthday, regretted the growing cases of diverse forms of crimes, including ritual killing and rape in which churches have been implicated.

“It’s unfortunate that even at this end-time, people who call themselves Christians engage in shameful immoral and despicable acts because of their inordinate quest for instant wealth, fame and funs of life.”

On the rising wave of killings by bandits, herdsmen, kidnappers, cultists and armed robbers across the country, he reiterated his earlier call on the Federal Government to urgently reexamine the nation’s security architecture in the light of near-total breakdown of law and order in parts of the country, including the performance of the Nigerian military against the terrorist Boko Haram fighters in the North East.

What convincing reasons will the Presidency and Kaduna State Government offer for the prolonged one-sided killings going on in Southern Kaduna, in the presence of Nigerian soldiers and policemen?” This, he said, leaves much to be desired about equity and fairness.

He also wondered how the Presidency hopes to convince Nigerians on commitment to the war against corruption when public office holders and civil servants, including federal legislators were being implicated in stealing public funds, either directly or through inflated contracts that were not executed even after the politicians have been fully paid.

“Given the rate of poverty and unemployment in the country, are these adult looters of public funds who are regularly featured in the news not the ones promoting crime among the younger generations of Nigerians? Whose example are the youths expected to follow, especially when there is little evidence of punishment for such heinous crimes? he queried.