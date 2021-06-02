Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Tuesday, disclosed his administration has carried out several tax and financial reforms to eliminate bottlenecks and enhance the Ease of Doing Business in the state.

The governor made the disclosure in Lagos while speaking at the investiture of Mrs. Olujumoke Eyitayo, as the President, Institute of Chartered Accountant of Nigerian (ICAN). He assured that the state under his watch had reformed and harmonised the tax system as well as levies in order to eliminate multiple taxation.

Noting that his government is in partnership with the private sector on many fronts, Abiodun said that the focus was premised on the ISEYA mantra, which stands for Infrastructure, social wellbeing, education, youth empowerment and agriculture.

He added that the tax reforms would make the tax regime very transparent and provide for online payment and filling of tax returns.

“We have also implemented the International Public Sector Accounting System (IPSAS), the TSA system, Billing and Payment Management System (BPMS) as part of reforms of our financial system”, the governor noted.

He listed other elements of the financial reforms to include adoption of the Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF), the Medium Term Revenue Strategy (MTRS) and the establishment of the Fiscal Responsibility Commission.

All these, he explained, were to ensure prudent financial management and the efficient allocation of government resources, to provide long term stability for the economy.

“We’ve also introduced the Bureau of Statistics and employed the first Statistician General, to enable the state to be armed with accurate financial and economic data”, he hinted.