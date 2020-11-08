Gyang Bere, Jos and Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Northern Nigeria has expressed hope in Nigeria despite the unpleasant circumstances surrounding the country.

Its chairman, who is also the Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam said the country would overcome the myriad of challenges bedeviling it to lead not only Africa but the whole world.

Rev. Pam stated this at at the City of Hope Assembly Church Jos, when he was awarded life impact Award on National Peace Building in Jos, Plateau State, yesterday.

“I have the feeling that Nigeria will not only lead Africa but the entire world. I am happy with what is happening in America, this is to tell you that no country has got it right yet, the whole thing is about God and if we go back to God we will get it right.”

Rev. Pam said peace is the strongest foundation for development of a country and that Nigerians should seek genuine peace for the growth and prosperity of the country.

“There is nothing and absolutely nothing more than peace and this is not to say that we should suppress views that we have to share especially now that the country is going through unpleasant happenings.

“We should use dialogue is resolving our issues, if we allow dialogue, we will get to where we are going. If there is crisis we will not be able to carry out our business and personal activities.

“We must respect our culture, I am not talking about government, government come and go but the citizens and the people remain.”

He said the country and the world is looking up to the church in deepening peace and unity and called for a collective resolve to remain united.

“We must give people hope, we must speak unity and if God give us messages even the one that are not good, we should speak them with love, we should speak to correct them. We should use the Altar to give hope to Nigerians, this country will not die in our time,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Yoruba Community in Northern Nigeria, yesterday, described the desecration of the Oba of Lagos Palace by hoodlums as an insult to the Yoruba race.

The group demanded that the hoodlums who hijacked #EndSARS protest to perpetrated the irresponsible act must be fished out and punished accordingly to guide against a repeat.

President-General of the Yoruba Community in the 19 Northern states and FCT, Liadi Olayinka Olapade, stated this during the annual Yoruba Day in Kaduna State.

He said though the violence did not emanate from the real protesters, the protest was dragged for too long and could not have ended without infiltration by hoodlums.

“The incident in Lagos is an unfortunate one. Nothing should have been done to desecrate the Palace of the Oba of Lagos or our culture. The Oba is not an individual, he is an institution. So, the desecration of the Palace is not just an insult to the Oba, but an insult to the Yoruba tradition. So, I think from that angle, we condemn the whole thing. And those responsible for that act should be fished out and punished according to the law of the land.”