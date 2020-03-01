Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has disclosed that the state government has developed a strong security architecture to attract foreign and local investors.

Wike said this when he granted audience to the Norwegian Ambassador to Nigeria, Jens-Peter Kjemprud, at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

He noted that more investments were being made to further improve security in the state. “We have improved security in the state and that has given confidence to investors. We are further developing the security architecture for better security of lives and property”, he said.

According to Governor Wike, with improved security, most shipping companies have returned to Onne Port in Rivers to carry out their businesses.

He maintains that Onne Port is one of the biggest and best-equipped ports in the country which can accommodate more ships and facilitate trade.

He said that the Rivers Government would continue to work out ways to partner with Norway, especially in the area of agriculture. “We want to partner with your government in the area of agriculture. Our focus will be fish farming to improve our economy and empower most of our people”, he said.

The governor further called for greater cooperation between Norway and Rivers, adding that Rivers Government was interested in interacting with leading investors from Norway with a view to attracting them to invest in the state.

The governor urged the Norwegian government to open a consulate in Port Harcourt due to its strategic position in the economy of the country.

Norwegian Ambassador to Nigeria, Jens-Peter Kjemprud, said that the Norwegian government was committed to improving its relationship with Rivers government to enhance economic growth.

He said, at present, Norwegian companies were working in the construction industry in the state.