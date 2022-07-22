From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano Police Commissioner, Samaila Shiabu Dikko, has said security agencies in the state were in receipt of an intelligence of a plot by bandits to invade Kano State using tricycles.

He spoke during an interview with journalists while parading suspects and their exhibits at the Police headquarters of the Command.

“We have intelligence and we have succeeded in arresting some suspected bandits and we have made a lot of recovery of explosives. Based on that, we had additional intelligence that these bandits are aiming at Kano and they are going to capitalize on using these tricycles to make sure they achieve their aims since vehicles are now undergoing thorough search in the state,” he said while shedding light on ban on tricycles operation beyond 10pm

Dikko added that the police were prepared to strictly implement the new policy while warning commercial tricycle operators to abide by the new directive

The Kano State government had earlier announced the new policy barring commercial motorcycles from operating beyond 10. pm.

A statement by Mohammed Garba, said the tricycle policy, which takes effect from last night was arrived at at the state security council meeting as part of measures to strengthen the security of the state. He charged the operators to comply with the directive, failure of which would lead to their arrest.