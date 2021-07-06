From Uche Usim, Abuja

TotalEnergies Group on Monday revealed that it has invested approximately $10 billion in Nigeria in recent years, as the country remains one of its major operations hubs that accounts for 12 per cent of its equity production.

The company added that through decades of executing development projects, its activities have contributed to creating jobs and developing human capacity in Nigeria.

The Deputy Managing Director, Deepwater District, Total E&P, Mr Victor Bandele, made the revelation at the opening of the 20th edition of the Nigeria Oil and Gas Conference (NOG) in Abuja. Represented by Olalere Babasola, Executive General Manager, Government Relations of the company, the Total E&P DMD noted that the theme of the conference; “Expanding the Nigerian Content Frontier through Intra-African Trade” remains apt and timely, as it provides a great opportunity for the continuation of a conversation that the industry must sustain.

According to him, TotalEnergies in the upstream sector has a broad and diversified portfolio in Nigeria, with activities spanning onshore, conventional offshore, deep water and LNG.

He noted that the Egina Project is TotalEnergies’ third deep offshore

Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) project in Nigeria, after the successful delivery of AKPO project (2009) and USAN project (2012).

He added that the projects have brought progressive increase in levels of Nigerian Content, and Egina, being the first major project launched after the enactment of the Nigerian Oil & Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act of 2010 has so far the highest level of local content of any FPSO project in Nigeria:

“On December 29, 2018, Egina first oil was achieved with the opening of the first production well on the South Loop. With a capacity of 200,000 barrels of oil per day, Egina has increased Nigeria’s oil production by 10 per cent.

“Ikike field development lies within Nigeria offshore block OML 99 (Amenam-Kpono), situated 20 km offshore, in 20m water depth and approximately 15 km north of the Amenam Complex. It is outside the AMENAM unitized area in joint venture partnership with NNPC (NNPC-60 per cent /TEPNG-40 per cent).

The Ikike field is being developed as a satellite tieback to Amenam.

Despite its size and scope, our Nigerian Content objectives for Ikike are not any less ambitious.

Our overall target is to achieve 90 per cent Nigerian Content on Ikike with 100 per cent of project management based in-country; 100 per cent of detailed & basic engineering in Nigeria; 100 per cent of procurement by local firms; 3,000 direct jobs; Refresher/On-the-job training for 53 NCDMB trainees; entry level training of 80 Geoscience students as well as infrastructure development support to some schools,” he explained.

