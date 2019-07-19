Okwe Obi, Abuja

The United States of America said it has invested $165 million in boosting Nigeria’s agricultural sector, inthe last four years, and stressed that it is committed to partnering with the country to put the country’s ‘Green Alternative’ initiative to action.

US Chargé d’ affairs, Kathleen FitzGibnon, who disclosed this at the launch of the Global Food Security Strategy known as Feed the Future Nigeria Country Plan and Declaration of Partnership in Abuja, yesterday, stressed that the plan would stimulate rural economic growth by engaging government, and the private sector to enhance and diversify nutritional practices.

She said: “The US government has invested $165 million towards agriculture and economic development in Nigeria over the last four years. And, the new plan anticipates our investments in Nigeria’s agriculture over the next five years.”

FitzGibnon maintained that the Country Plan will connect farmers with suppliers, improve agricultural extension services and inputs and stimulate market growth.

Meanwhile, Kebbi State Governor, Senator Atiku Bagudu, who blamed poor food production and climate change on insecurity, said youth involvement in massive production will be the easier and quicker solution in tackling the problem.

He said: “Insecurity is a chicken and egg situation. Many commentators will argue that. But it is the lack of production, climate change that feeds insecurity.

“The more opportunities you have to maintain production, to keep people busy, the easier and quicker it would be for us to defeat insecurity.

“On Kebbi rice, I am very ambitious that, very soon, and with the signing of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement, we believe it is a step that will help us take Nigerian products to the market.”