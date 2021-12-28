By Henry Uche

The Regional Director of Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Debmalya Banerjee, has affirmed that over 135 Indian companies operating in Nigeria have invested about $19bn in the country and are ready to do more despite the threat of global pandemic.

Speaking at the inauguration of Hybrid retail sourcing fair -West Africa, Exhibition recently in Lagos, the regional director revealed that its Chamber of commerce signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Lagos Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) to boost trade and industry, even as the country, China and Turkey are currently in Nigeria to invest and explore the leather & Textiles, Food & Beverage, Automotive, Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture, Electronics, Beauty & Cosmetics and homes sectors, with about 40 manufacturers, suppliers and distributors.

According to him, the MoU was apt for both countries to share knowledge and do business together if the Nigeria government would do its bid to facilitate businesses as more Indian companies are ready to explore diverse Markets in Nigeria.