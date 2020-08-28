Molly Kilete and Okwe Obi, Abuja

Yoruba professionals, Oduduwa League of Professionals (OLOP), has cried out to President Muhammadu Buhari over the worsening state of security in the country, claiming it had lost over 102 members to violent crimes.

The group which appealed to President Buhari to increase budgetary allocation of defence to enable it weed out insurgents also demanded the sack of service chiefs.

A statement, yesterday, by the National Coordinator of the group, Prof. Wale Odunsi said: “We are joining our voices this time with that of so many Nigerians who have been calling for the immediate sack of the service chiefs. This call became imperative due to the lingering insecurity in the country that have claimed more than 102 of our members across the country, besides the carrier stagnation in the armed forces which is not healthy anywhere in the world.

“Mr. President, we know you as a good and listening man, but we really don’t know why you have continued to keep these service chiefs who are obviously bereft of new ideas on how to contend the worsening insecurity in the country. The position of majority of Nigerians was reflected in the recent resolution of the National Assembly where members unanimously resolved that you relieve the security chiefs of their positions to pave ways for not only fresh hands but also fresh ideas in our security management strategies.”

However, Defence Headquarters has said 410 terrorists belonging to the Darul Salam Terrorists group have surrendered following aggressive intensive operations in Nassarawa State.

The terrorists, which included women and children, were said to have surrendered to troops of operation ‘Whirl Stroke’ and other security agencies deployed at Uttu in Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major Gen. John Enenche made this known in a statement.