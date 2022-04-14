The Berom Youth Moulders-Association (BYM) said the Berom ethnic nationality has lost over 11,000 people and 68 villages forcefully taken over and occupied by Fulani bandits since 2001.

Its national president, Solomon Dalyop Mwantiri, spoke at a press conference in Vom after the burial of IDPs who were brutally killed by herdsmen at the rebuilding of their destroyed homes in Rantis, Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area.

“It is no longer news that over 68 villages and communities in Berom land have been sacked and are currently occupied by Fulani militias with no challenge whatsoever either from the Berom native owners or the government as well as security services in favour of justice, equity and fairness.”

Mwantiri expressed displeasure over the inability of government to redeem the N10 billion pledged by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo during a visit to Plateau State when herdsmen attacked Gashish communities and killed over 300 persons. He explained that the money was meant to assist IDPs rebuild their destroyed homes and enable them resettle back to their abode.

Mwantiri said government has also failed to establish the Mobile Police Squadron unit in Gashish which was also promised to protect the vulnerable villagers.

He lamented the neglect of internally displaced Persons (IDPs) by government and said despite their efforts to rebuild their homes, they were being frustrated and killed.