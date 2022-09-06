From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Catholic Bishop of Abakaliki Diocese, Peter Chukwu, has lamented the escalating state of insecurity, stressing that Nigerians have lost faith in the Federal Government on the matter.

He condemned the high rate of kidnapping and killings of priests as well as destruction of churches by hoodlums and also expressed fear that the continued existence of Nigeria as a corporate entity was under serious threat if the situation was not urgently solved.

Addressing journalists in Abakaliki after inauguration of Catholic Media Practitioners Association(CAMPAN), Ebonyi state branch, yesterday, the clergyman said the country’s continued corporate existence was seriously threatened and prayed for peaceful, free, fair and credible 2023 elections to enable Nigerians elect credible leaders that will solve the problems of the country.

“People who are rational are very uncomfortable with what is going on. So, it is very unfortunate. Appeals have not helped in this government. We have lost faith in the current government to restore security.

“What we are praying for is peaceful free and fair elections that will usher in God chosen leaders who will solve problems of this country and if that problem is not solved, the continued existence of Nigeria as a corporate entity is under a very serious question mark.

“We are approaching the general elections. Hold candidates to task, charge them to present their manifestoes to our people, what they wish to accomplish if they are elected into office and take them to task if they are bringing some pretentious claims in their past records so that our people will be able to examine these potential leaders as they make up their minds.

“I am very worried that Priests have become targets of kidnappers and killers. Sometime, they kidnap and end up killing our priests. We have lost so many Priests in the North, in the Middle Belt and even in the south east and it is very worrisome but I am not surprised because Priests and Prophets have always been victims of persecution in the church history.

“It shows what the Priests represent, what we stand for and what we preach is sprinkling and instead of repenting, they decided to fight back and they fighting back by killing, by kidnapping, by torturing and by destroying our churches but I am consoled by the statement of Christ in Mathew chapter 16 that the gate of the underworld shall never prevail against the church. The church comes out stronger even when you push it to the wall”, Chukwu said.

Mr Emmanuel Nworie, the newly inaugurated President, Catholic Media Practicioner Association of Nigeria in Ebonyi, commended the diocese for organising the programme.

The event also featured an interactive session on the role of the media in the defence of the Church and her faith.