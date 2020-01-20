Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) said the military has been innovative in handling counter-insurgency and other security challenges bedeviling in spite of the conspiracies to deny the country of requisite military ware needed to enhance anti-terrorism operations.

Director Defence Information (DDI), Brigadier-General Onyema Nwachuku, in an interview with Daily Sun, said contrary to the resolutions by the EU parliament, the military and other security agencies in robust operations have swept the terrorists and pushed them to the fringes of the Lake Chad Basin and restored security and governance to hitherto strongholds of the insurgents.

“The Nigerian military have been very innovative in handling these security challenges in the face of conspiracies to deny Nigeria requisite military ware that will enhance the fight against terrorism and insurgency in Nigeria.

“The international community must do its bit in addressing the sources of funding for known terrorists groups

“It is expedient to note that the employment of the instrument of violence by non state actors is on the increase globally and Nigeria is not alone in this dire strait security situation.

“Though I am not privy to the said statement, I will like us to have a brief reminiscence and recall what the situation was like in 2013/14 in Nigeria, when the terrorists held sway and made the North East almost ungovernable and even the Federal Capital Territory was under attack by the terrorists. All these have been counteracted by the military and other security agencies in robust operations that swept the terrorists out and pushed them to the fringes of the Lake Chad Basin. Security and governance was restored in these areas.

“The emerging security challenges are mostly novel and are being robustly tackled by the military and other security agencies. The bandits in the North West have approached the negotiation table to seek peace and abandon their struggle.”